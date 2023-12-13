WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

