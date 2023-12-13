Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

