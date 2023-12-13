Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,278. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.