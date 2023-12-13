Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,176 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $175,210. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,918. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

