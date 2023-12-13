Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 920,561 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

