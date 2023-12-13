Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $612,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.12. 112,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

