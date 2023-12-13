Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 620,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

