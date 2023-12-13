Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 442,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,542. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $83.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

