Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 75,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,312. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

