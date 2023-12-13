Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.84. 81,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,739. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $256.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.