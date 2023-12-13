Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.11.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

