Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lifted by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

