Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $115.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WK opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Workiva has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 over the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.6% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

