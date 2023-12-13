Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Down to $23.80

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $23.25. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
