XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 5.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 2,231,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,300,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Natixis raised its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.