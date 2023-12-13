Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE XPOF opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 174.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 84.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 323,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

