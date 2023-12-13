XRP One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $32.84 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,170,772 coins and its circulating supply is 53,957,460,767 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.