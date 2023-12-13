Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 85,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.