Yarbrough Capital LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 2,219,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,959. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

