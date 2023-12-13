Zacks Research Comments on EQT Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in EQT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 1,201,867 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

