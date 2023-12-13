ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 448,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,630,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $876.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.