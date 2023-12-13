Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

