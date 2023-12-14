12,113 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

