135,660 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBHY opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2661 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.