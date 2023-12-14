1,475 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

