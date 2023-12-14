156,199 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

