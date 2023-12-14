2,306 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,140 shares of company stock worth $39,547,816 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

