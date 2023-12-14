3,708 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CRWD stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,199.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $255.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

