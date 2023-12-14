46,080 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

