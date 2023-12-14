620 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $22,195,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

