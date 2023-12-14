888 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.