AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 552.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,361. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

