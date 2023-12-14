ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of ABM opened at $50.57 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

