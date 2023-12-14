Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Director Sells $119,309.74 in Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ADNT stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Adient by 97.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Adient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

