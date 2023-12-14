Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.87.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
