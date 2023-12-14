Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $625.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

