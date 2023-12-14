Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Aecon Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.49. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$735.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.837358 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.