Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Sells 2,906,591 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

