Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 6.5 %

AEM stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

