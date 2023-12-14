Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Agree Realty Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 67,150 shares of company stock worth $3,793,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

