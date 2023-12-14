Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

NYSE:ADC opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

