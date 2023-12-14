AHL Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.95. 278,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

