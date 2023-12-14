AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,899. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

