AHL Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 183,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.