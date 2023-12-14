Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

