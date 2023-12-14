Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

VSS stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

