Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

