Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

