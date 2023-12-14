Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

