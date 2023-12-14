Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,282 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.